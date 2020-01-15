Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Lee Minner. View Sign Service Information McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington 50 Commerce Street Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3228 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Houston Volunteer Fire Company Memorial Hall 143 Broad Street Houston , DE View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Houston United Methodist Church 235 Broad Street Houston , DE View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Houston United Methodist Church 235 Broad Street Houston , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOUSTON - Anna Lee Minner passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the Country Rest Home Independent Living, Greenwood.

Anna Lee was born in Harrington the daughter of the late Clarence S. and Edna (Wyatt) Tucker. She worked at Playtex and at I.L.C. in Frederica from 1949 until 1989 where she did samples on bra's and girdles. She also was a pattern maker on space suits for the astronauts. After she retired, Anna Lee did some home healthcare and helped at the Harrington Senior Center. She was a member of the Houston United Methodist Church for over 70 years where she taught Sunday School.

Most important to Anna Lee was her involvement in the Delaware Volunteer Fire Service. She joined the Ladies Auxiliary of the Houston Volunteer Fire Company in 1968 and was immediately elected to the office of Secretary of the auxiliary. Additionally, she was appointed to the position of Sunshine Chairperson. She was elected to the office Vice-President in 1984 and then to the office of President in 1985. She attained Life Member status of the Houston Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary in 1999. In 1989, Anna Lee joined the Auxiliary of the Carlisle Fire Company in Milford. She served as Dining Room Chairperson and Auxiliary Chaplain for several years. In 1996, she was elected to the office of Vice-President and was selected as the "Lady of the Year". She was then elected to the office of Auxiliary President for the years 1998 and 1999. She authored the memorial service program now used to honor deceased members of the Ladies Auxiliary.

In 1999, Anna Lee was appointed to the position of Chaplain of the Kent County Association and held that position through June 2003. In the 2001, she was appointed to the position of Chaplain of the Delaware Volunteer Fireman's Association.

Other activities Anna Lee was involved in as an auxiliary member was serving on the Recruitment and Retention Committee of the D.V.F.A. Among her contributions to the committee was the making of the curtains that adorned their trailer. She also served on the D.V.F.A. Sixtieth Anniversary Book Committee and authored the memorial prayer. Anna Lee will also be remembered by all as "Mrs. Claus", assisting Santa Claus at all of Carlisle Fire Company and Houston Volunteer Fire Company Christmas functions for many years. Her service continues.

In addition to her parents, Anna Lee was preceded in death by her husband, James Minner; and a sister, Thelma (Tucker) Donovan.

She is survived by her son, Preston Minner and his wife Hope; a brother, Ralph Tucker (Hazel); nieces and nephews, Thelma Ann Legates (George), Charlotte Ann Startt (Eugene), Leon Tucker (Kathy), Betty Lou Wilson (Melvin), Gloria Jean Tucker , David Tucker (Patricia) and Steven Tucker and family.

A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in the Houston Volunteer Fire Company Memorial Hall, 143 Broad Street, Houston. Another viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Houston United Methodist Church, 235 Broad Street, Houston. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to either Houston U.M. Church 235 Broad Street, Houston, DE 19954, the Carlisle Fire Company, P.O. Box 292, Milford, DE 19963 or to the Houston Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 122, Houston, DE 19954.

Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be sent to





HOUSTON - Anna Lee Minner passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the Country Rest Home Independent Living, Greenwood.Anna Lee was born in Harrington the daughter of the late Clarence S. and Edna (Wyatt) Tucker. She worked at Playtex and at I.L.C. in Frederica from 1949 until 1989 where she did samples on bra's and girdles. She also was a pattern maker on space suits for the astronauts. After she retired, Anna Lee did some home healthcare and helped at the Harrington Senior Center. She was a member of the Houston United Methodist Church for over 70 years where she taught Sunday School.Most important to Anna Lee was her involvement in the Delaware Volunteer Fire Service. She joined the Ladies Auxiliary of the Houston Volunteer Fire Company in 1968 and was immediately elected to the office of Secretary of the auxiliary. Additionally, she was appointed to the position of Sunshine Chairperson. She was elected to the office Vice-President in 1984 and then to the office of President in 1985. She attained Life Member status of the Houston Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary in 1999. In 1989, Anna Lee joined the Auxiliary of the Carlisle Fire Company in Milford. She served as Dining Room Chairperson and Auxiliary Chaplain for several years. In 1996, she was elected to the office of Vice-President and was selected as the "Lady of the Year". She was then elected to the office of Auxiliary President for the years 1998 and 1999. She authored the memorial service program now used to honor deceased members of the Ladies Auxiliary.In 1999, Anna Lee was appointed to the position of Chaplain of the Kent County Association and held that position through June 2003. In the 2001, she was appointed to the position of Chaplain of the Delaware Volunteer Fireman's Association.Other activities Anna Lee was involved in as an auxiliary member was serving on the Recruitment and Retention Committee of the D.V.F.A. Among her contributions to the committee was the making of the curtains that adorned their trailer. She also served on the D.V.F.A. Sixtieth Anniversary Book Committee and authored the memorial prayer. Anna Lee will also be remembered by all as "Mrs. Claus", assisting Santa Claus at all of Carlisle Fire Company and Houston Volunteer Fire Company Christmas functions for many years. Her service continues.In addition to her parents, Anna Lee was preceded in death by her husband, James Minner; and a sister, Thelma (Tucker) Donovan.She is survived by her son, Preston Minner and his wife Hope; a brother, Ralph Tucker (Hazel); nieces and nephews, Thelma Ann Legates (George), Charlotte Ann Startt (Eugene), Leon Tucker (Kathy), Betty Lou Wilson (Melvin), Gloria Jean Tucker , David Tucker (Patricia) and Steven Tucker and family.A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in the Houston Volunteer Fire Company Memorial Hall, 143 Broad Street, Houston. Another viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Houston United Methodist Church, 235 Broad Street, Houston. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to either Houston U.M. Church 235 Broad Street, Houston, DE 19954, the Carlisle Fire Company, P.O. Box 292, Milford, DE 19963 or to the Houston Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 122, Houston, DE 19954.Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be sent to www.loflandandmcknatt.com Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close