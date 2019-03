Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOVER - Anna M. Kucek passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Westminister Nursing Center Dover.

She was born on May 23, 1921 in Dover to the late Martin and Anna (Bumbal) Kucek.

Ann retired as a sales clerk from Sear's at the Loockerman Street store, she enjoyed gardening on the family farm and sewing her own clothing. In addition to her parents; she was preceeded in death by her brothers, John Kucek, Martin S. Kucek, and Albert Kucek; a nephew, Harvey Kucek; a great niece, Valerie Palmer; a great niece, Stephanie Kucek Virdin; and a great great niece, Chelsea Marie Virdin.

She is survived by sister in law, Peggy Kucek of Dover; nephew, David Kucek of Dover; nephew, Jeffrey (Brenda) Kucek of Dover; nephew, Michael (Rita) Kucek of Dover; nephew, Gary (Wanda) Kucek of Felton; niece, Antoinette Palmer of Perkasie, Pa.; cousin, Ann (Ed) Drobny of Phoenix, Ariz.; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

A viewing will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street in Dover. Burial will be held privately after the viewing.

Letters of condolences may be sent to





12 Lotus Street

Dover , DE 19901

