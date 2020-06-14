DOVER - Anna M. "Mildred" Newman passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Westminster Health Care Center Dover.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Immanuel United Methodist Churchyard, 756 Main St., Cheswold. Full obituary and letters of condolence may be seen at Torbertfuneral.com.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 14, 2020.