Anna Mae (Steele) Melvin Durham formerly of Greensboro, Maryland passed away September 4, 2020 at the Capital Nursing Home.
She was born November 25, 1921 in Henderson, Maryland to the late Joseph C. Steele and Mae V. Steele.
In her earlier years she worked at Jarrell's Cannery. She also worked as a waitress, her last job being at Greensboro Restaurant.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husbands, Morris Melvin and Gaylord Durham; a son, Alfred I. Melvin; daughter-in-law; Elaine Melvin; siblings, Joseph N. Steele, Amos Jones, Robert Steele, Ester Burlingame, Clara Camper, Cathryn Hurd, Alta Wingard, Edna Pfeiffer, Ruth Steele, and Emma Kushmall.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Jim) Torbert of Felton, Delaware; her son, Morris Melvin of Wyoming, Delaware; her daughter-in-law, Claire Lea Melvin of Felton, Delaware; her grandchildren, Dennis Klecan, Jeff Klecan, Dale Klecan, Theresa Moore, Melinda Lavere, Kim Davis, Michael Melvin, Holly Gurtsak, Stephen Welch; 15 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; her sister, Alice Lucks; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anna's memory to the charity of your choice
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 11am-12pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Ave. Greensboro, Maryland. Services will follow at 12pm. Burial will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery in Sandtown, Delaware.
