Anna (Ann) Maria
Hanks, 99
DOVER - Anna (Ann) Hanks peacefully passed away August 10th, 2020 at Dover Place. She had just celebrated her 99th Birthday.
Ms. Hanks was born July 26th, 1921, in Geisenfeld, Bavaria, Germany, on a family farm in the famous Hallertau hop growing region. She was the oldest child of Georg and Maria Mehrwerth. She was predeceased by three husbands, Leonhard Schelle of Thaining, Germany, lost in World War II, then William Ayers of California who died in Dover, and Glen Hanks of Oklahoma who also died here in Dover, one sister Maria Zitzelsberger who died in Munich, Germany, and another brother Josef also lost in WW II.
She is survived by two children, Angie Emerson, her husband Jerry, and Bill Ayers, his wife Sherrie, all of Dover; and four grandchildren, Christine Frees and family of Chester N.J., Claudia Van Loo and family of Basking Ridge N.J., Tracy Attix of Dover, and Curt Knight and family of Dover. Numerous other children will also miss their Great Grandmother.
Ann came to Dover with her second husband, William (Willie) Ayers, when he was assigned to Dover AFB. After Mr. Ayers died in Dover, she then remarried in 1964 to Glen Hanks, also of the AFB, and they settled in Schoolview. Ann was sometimes active in the Dover German-American Club, and was also very fond of Delaware and felt very fortunate to be here. She, her husbands and children, loved the openness and waters around Dover, and could quite often be found crabbing, fishing and/or clamming.
Ann favored her family with many choice Bavarian meals featuring roasts, German potato salad, and German dumplings (knodel), and also loved serving her men during Sunday football.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 East Lebanon Road (Rt. 10), Dover. Friends of the family may call one hour prior. Interment will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent, and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
.