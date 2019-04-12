SMYRNA - Anna Marie Evans, born in Smyrna, March 25, 1928; departed this life on April 8, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Evans.
First public viewing will be held Sunday, April 14, from 2-5 p.m., at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd. Dover, DE. Service of celebration will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 15 at Centennial United Methodist Church, 44 E. Mt. Vernon Street, Smyrna, DE. Viewing from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.; with formal home going services to follow. Interment in Sharon Hill Memorial Park, 2928 Sharon Hill Road, Dover, DE 19904.
EVAN W. SMITH
FUNERAL SERVICES
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 12, 2019