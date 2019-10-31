MILFORD - Anna Mary Bouchard (Mangan) died peacefully Oct. 28, 2019.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Mary K. Lawrence and her husband Steven Lawrence; daughter, Kay Burton and her husband Donny Burton; grandchildren, Jude Burton, Benjamin Lawrence, and Olivia Lawrence; brothers, Edmund Mangan, Timothy Mangan, Gregory Mangan and families. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Paul R. Bouchard; her parents, Edmund and Kathleen Mangan.
Anna was born on August 4, 1959 at the U.S. Navy Hospital in Yokohama, Japan. She graduated from Manchester Community College in Connecticut where she earned her degree and became a Certified Occupation Therapy Assistant. She married Paul in 1983 and joined him on his journey throughout his Air Force career and raising a family together.
Anna was a loving and caring individual who will be known most for always putting others first. She enjoyed spending time outside gardening and cooking for her friends and family.
The last 7 years she resided at The Milford Center where she was blessed with many new friends and family. Her true spirit of love and strength was witnessed and shared by all she met.
There will be a memorial gathering on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE 19934. A lunch will follow at the family's home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to Delaware Hospice or the Patient Advocate Foundation via patientadvocate.org
