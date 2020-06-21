HARTLY - Anna May Shaw Nagyiski passed away June 12, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Chestertown, Md.
Mrs. Nagyiski was born March 12, 1943 in Chester, Penn. to the late Ellenzie S. Shaw, Jr. and Anna May Burns Shaw.
'Miss Anna', as she was known, was a proud and loving mother, grammy, and great-grammy. Anna grew up in Aston, Penn. where she attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Swathmore College. She was an Army spouse from 1962-1964 and lived in various locations before settling in Hartly. She was active in the Dover High Band Boosters, Boy Scouts, and attended the Inaugural "Mason-Dixon 300," on July 6, 1969 at Dover Downs. Anna May loved fresh flowers especially yellow roses and was showered with them frequently. She had an extensive collection of 'Precious Moments' and Angel figures and enjoyed decorating for every holiday. Anna also loved watching Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, Country Music Award shows, football, and NASCAR. Anna May was active with the family farming in her younger years and worked at ILC Dover briefly. She was happy working seasonally with her best friends at Turning Pointe Farms making Christmas wreaths. Anna May was the voice you heard on the phone for Precision Landscaping and Lawncare LLC, where she did secretarial work for her son from 2002-2017. Customers would just call to talk to her as a friend and not request any work. The highlight of her days was visiting and talking to her family and friends. She was a great cook and hosted all the family holiday dinners and birthday celebrations for many years. She made friends instantly and was a mentor, confidant, and friend to many people over the years. Anna May was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Marydel, Md.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Margaret Crystle Shaw; her sister, Janet Eckman; John F. Nagyiski, Jr.; a dear friend, Mike Fruscione; and her favorite four-legged son, Chaz.
She is survived by her children, Karen Nagyiski of Wyoming, Anna Klein (John), of Irmo, S.C., Sharon Ponsell (Scott), of Felton, Donna Zuk (Jerry), of Summerville, S.C., Kevin Nagyiski (Vicky Dixon), of Greensboro, Md., Lori Nagyiski of Hartly, Debora Nagyiski (Harry Otto), of Marydel, Natavia Minett (Christopher), of Dover, Michael Nagyiski and Brian Nagyiski, both of Hartly; grandchildren, Brandi, Jessica, and Matthew Besecker, Nick, Kyle, and Kristen Klein, Sammantha Ponsell, Erica, Jonathan, and Christopher Nagyiski, Carissa, Brandon, and Jade Nagyiski, Kirsten Nguyen, Kaitlyn Hall, and Sean Nagyiski; great grandchildren, Aaron Besecker, Lily Nagyiski and Colton Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901. Friends may visit Wednesday evening from 6-8 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Chester River Health Foundation, 100 Brown Street, Chestertown, MD 21620 or umcrhf.org.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 21, 2020.