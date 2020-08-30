Anna Susan
McKinney, 98
DOVER - Anna Susan McKinney of Dover, Delaware, formerly of Grafton, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at State Street Assisted Living. She was born March 22, 1922 in Grafton, the daughter of the late French and Hazel Lela Klepfel Giles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Thomas McKinney on October 22, 1984 and whom she married June 22, 1946.
Anna graduated from Grafton High School, Class of 1940, and later obtained a bachelor's degree in education from Fairmont State College. She was a teacher for Taylor County Schools and retired from Caesar Rodney School District in Dover, Del. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Grafton and, since 1957, of First Baptist Church in Dover, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Her hobbies were piano and family genealogy.
Anna is survived by her son, Carl M. McKinney and his wife Denise of Columbia, Md., and her grandchildren, Brendan Giles, Maura Cathleen, and Patrick Carl.
In addition to her parents and husband, Anna was preceded in death by her infant sister, Agnes Jean.
A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Harmony Grove Cemetery, 480 Harmony Grove Rd., Grafton. Rev. David Bess officiated. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date at her church in Dover.
Bartlett Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements for the McKinney family.
Online condolences can be sent to the McKinney family at www.bartlettfuneralhomewv.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International PO Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251 or First Baptist Church, 301 Walker Road, Dover, DE 19904-2847.
Local arrangements were handled by Torbert Funeral Chapels and online condolences can be made to www.torbertfuneral.com
.