Anne Garrick Hazelton, of Snellville, Ga., departed this life on Feb. 12, 2020. She was born in Columbia, South Carolina and lived most of her adult life in Dover, Delaware. She received a B.S. degree from Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. and Delaware State College. She was a retired teacher of the Caesar Rodney School District of Kent County, Delaware.

Until she re-located to Snellville, GA, she was a member of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church choir in Dover, Delaware. She was a lifetime member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Anne was the widow of Ralph Hazelton, Sr. She was also predeceased by her parents, Julian Garrick and Lennie Bluford Garrick, and her brothers, Julian and Luther James Garrick. She is survived by her sister, Gloria Garrick Motley and her husband, Wilbert Motley, and her three children, Valerie Hazelton Gregory (Carlton), Ralph Hazelton, Jr. (Vivian) and Ronald Hazelton; and her three grandchildren, Jewel Ashley Hazelton, Jasmine Hazelton Gregory, and Deontae Nickens and great-grandson Malcolm Ali Nickens. She is also survived by one niece, Leslie Motley Hall, and two nephews, Toby Garrick (Jacqueline) and Landon Hall.

A service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion A.M.E Church, 101 N. Queen St., Dover, Del. Family will receive friends before the service in the church sanctuary from 10:30-11 a.m.



