Anne Hughes Skidmore passed on April 7, 2019 from a long illness. She was born to William and Rose Hughes in Glasgow, Scotland on July, 22, 1944.
Anne was married to James H. Skidmore Jr. for 55 years. They lived in East Brunswick, N.J., Schuylkill Haven, Pa. and Lincoln.
Anne retired from the New Brunswick school system as a teacher's aide.
Anne was predeceased by her parents, William, Rose; and stepmother, Margaret Hughes; and brother, Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, James; brother, Campbell (Elizabeth); sons, Stephen (Donna) and Gordon (Karen); and four grandchildren.
Private services will be held.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 10, 2019