1/
Anne Lane Roe
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Lane Roe, 92
DOVER, Del. - Anne Lane Roe passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Anne was born January 24, 1928 to the late Bennett and Anna (Melvin) Lane in Easton, Maryland.
As a child, she was raised in Queenstown, Maryland where she spent many summers at the wharf. She matured into a caring woman and it showed through her many years of service as a RN. Anne completed her training and began working as a nurse at Easton Hospital in 1947, where she worked in the operating room until 1949. After leaving Easton, she worked in the Kent General ER up until 1967. After leaving the hospital, she began working for smaller private practices throughout Dover. She worked for Dr. Mercer, Dr. Layton and Dr. Forrest. She did this until she retired in 1975.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Roe who passed on May 4, 2015.
Services were private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved