Anne Lane Roe, 92
DOVER, Del. - Anne Lane Roe passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Anne was born January 24, 1928 to the late Bennett and Anna (Melvin) Lane in Easton, Maryland.
As a child, she was raised in Queenstown, Maryland where she spent many summers at the wharf. She matured into a caring woman and it showed through her many years of service as a RN. Anne completed her training and began working as a nurse at Easton Hospital in 1947, where she worked in the operating room until 1949. After leaving Easton, she worked in the Kent General ER up until 1967. After leaving the hospital, she began working for smaller private practices throughout Dover. She worked for Dr. Mercer, Dr. Layton and Dr. Forrest. She did this until she retired in 1975.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Roe who passed on May 4, 2015.
Services were private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com