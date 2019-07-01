DOVER - Anne Palat Perry passed away at home, Wednesday June 26, 2019.
She was born Feb. 4, 1932 to Nicholas Palat and Dorothy Jones Palat in Asheville, N.C.
Mrs. Perry and her family moved to the Charlotte area when she was eight, they moved around a bit and eventually moved down the street from and met her future husband Howard, when she was 17. They were married in 1952. She then followed her husband while he served in the U.S. Air Force and then Air National Guard and spent 25 years in Hershey, Pa. area. In 2002 the two moved to Dover to be close to their children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Perry was a member of the Manor Presbyterian Church in New Castle. She loved the beach, reading books specifically fiction and mystery novels.
She is survived by her children, Catherine Hoover of Dover, and David Perry of Casa Grande, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Michael, Rebecca, Kaylene, Matthew, Robert, Sarah, Christopher, and Joshua.
Funeral Services will be held, 11 a.m. Saturday July 6, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt. 10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be held 11 a.m. at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro on Monday, July 8, 2019.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made to www.parkinsons.org
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 1, 2019