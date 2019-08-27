Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Townsend Minner. View Sign Service Information McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington 50 Commerce Street Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3228 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Asbury United Methodist Church 200 Weiner Avenue Harrington , DE View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Asbury United Methodist Church 200 Weiner Avenue Harrington , DE View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Asbury United Methodist Church 200 Weiner Avenue Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Anne Townsend Minner passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughters. Anne was born in Milford the daughter of the late George Marshall and Virginia (Salevan) Townsend. She graduated from Milford High School in 1940 and received her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics from the University of Delaware in 1943. Anne began her career working for her father at the Milford Chronicle. After completing her teaching certification in 1966, Anne became an elementary school teacher for the Lake Forest School District, retiring in 1986.

Anne was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrington, where she was a member of the Cathedral Choir, the prayer chain, the Heavenly Ringers, the United Methodist Women, and multiple committees. She also was the Youth Choir Director, treasurer of the Sunday School and established the church library. Anne had always been very active in the Harrington Community. She served on the Board of Directors of the Delaware State Fair for many years, and since 1967 had served as the Superintendent of the Needlework Department. In 2008 Anne had the privilege of being named the Honorary Superintendent of the Needlework Department. This year, at the 100th anniversary of the Delaware State Fair, Anne was presented an award by Governor John Carney and the Directors of the Fair for her tireless years of dedicated service. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Harrington Raceway and Casino. Anne was a lifetime member of the CKRT Post # 7 Ladies Legion Auxiliary and was a member of the Harrington New Century Club, where she had served as secretary of publicity. She was a member of the Harrington Town Council in the 1980's. Anne served on the Board of the Kent County Parks and Recreation and on the Board of the Harrington Daycare Center. As a volunteer at Milford Memorial Hospital, Anne accumulated nearly 4,000 volunteer hours. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years William A. Minner in 2006, her grandson Peter DiSabatino, her brother Theodore Townsend, and her sister Elaine Townsend Dickerson.

Anne is survived by two daughters, Karen Heyd and Angela Herman and her husband Michael; five grandchildren, Katie Sears (Dane), Molly Long (Terry), Steven Heyd (Gaylynn), Natalie DiSabatino, Caroline DiSabatino; great grandchildren, Logan, Ethan and Ashton Sears; Joshua and Nathan Long; Haedynn and Zoey Heyd; step grandchildren, Nicole, Kristen and Thomas Herman; and step great granddaughter, Kinlee Herman.

The family would like to thank Anne's devoted caregivers as well as the staff from Delaware Hospice.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Aug. 29, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 200 Weiner Avenue, Harrington and again from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday morning at the church where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery, Milford – Harrington Highway, Harrington.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions either to Asbury United Methodist Church Sunday School or Music Programs, 200 Weiner Avenue, Harrington, DE 19952, or to the G Peter DiSabatino Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Wells Fargo Bank, 310 Dove Run Center Drive, Middletown, DE 19709.

Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at





