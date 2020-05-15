SMYRNA - Annette Faith Minner went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020 while at Bayhealth/Kent General Hospital in Dover.
Annette was born Jan. 26, 1966 in Dover, the daughter of Beverly A. Minner of Felton and the late James F. Harrington and later adopted by John W. Minner of Frederica.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Thomas E. and Roseine M. Edwards; uncle, Thomas L. Edwards; cousin, Hank W. Edwards; and step-mother, Janet Minner.
In addition to her mother, she leaves to cherish her memory her son, Jeffrey T. Minner of Harrington; daughter, Katie L. Crist and granddaughter, Clara Faith Irvin of East Point, Ga.; half-sister, Amanda Sue Harrington of Annapolis, Md.; uncle, David C. Edwards of Harrington; and cousin, Ashley Edwards of Milford; and uncle, Howard G. Minner of Cheswold.
Annette was such a fun loving, compassionate and generous person. The family regrets and are very saddened, she had to fight her final battle alone because of her illness, but know our prayers, love and hearts were always with her. She left us way too early but happy and wonderful memories will remain with us forever.
Services will be held privately.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family can be made at www.shortfuneralservicescremation.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 15, 2020.