Annette K. Lamb Sweet died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury, Md. with her son by her side.

Annette was a graduate of James H. Groves High School in Dover. She has lived and worked on Chincoteague Island, Va. for the last 12 years. Annette most recently worked for Steve's Bait and Tackle, The Manna Café, and Chincoteague United Methodist Church. She also has several housekeeping clients and had previously been a home health care provider. Annette was a proud mom and grandmom who would do anything and everything for her family. She had a passion and love for all animals, especially her four labs and dozens of cats she adopted over the years.

She found peace and solitude being at the beach as well as many outdoor activities like camping, cookouts, crabbing and simply watching sunsets.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents, CMSgt. (Ret) William B. Lamb and Joyce J. Rock Lamb; and brother, Charles E. Lamb.

She is survived by her son, Jacob B. Sweet of Milton; grandchildren, Kylie, Kaleb and Hayden; sisters, LaVonda Lamb of Milton and Pam Pratt of Felton; nephew, Andy Pratt; niece Carly Pratt both of Dover; fiancé, Micheal Burt of Chincoteague Island, Va.; step daughters, Cora, Chloe, Allison Burt; and her uncle, Robert Lamb and his wife Pat of Litiz, Pa.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Tom's Cove Campground, 8128 Beebe Road, Chincoteague Island, Va.

In lieu of flowers, any donations to assist her son and grandchildren could be sent to 209 S. Spinnaker Lane, Milton, DE 19968.

