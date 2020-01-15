Felton - Annette Tetrault passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 from the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born in Holyoke, Mass., the daughter of the late, Ludger and Maria Berard.
Annette worked full time while raising her five children and was a devout practicing catholic for her entire 100 years. Throughout her retirement, Annette enjoyed travel and being a member of her senior social club and was happiest when surrounded by her family. Annette moved from Massachusetts to Delaware in 2013.
In addition to her parents, two brothers, and seven sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Napoleon J. Tetrault, and a son, Donald Tetrault.
She leaves two daughters, Susan E. Sullivan (John J. Jr.) of Hollis, Maine, Maria T. Tetrault of Felton with whom Annette lived; sons, Joseph A. (JoAnne P.) of Lincoln, David J. (Christina M.) of Felton; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a sister, Viola Westall (James) of Scappoose, Ore.
She was a communicant of St. Bernadette's Parish, Harrington. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Bernadette's, 109 Dixon St., Harrington, DE 19952, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Notre Dame Cemetery, South Hadley, Mass. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 15, 2020