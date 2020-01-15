Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Tetrault. View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Bernadette's 109 Dixon St Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Felton - Annette Tetrault passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 from the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born in Holyoke, Mass., the daughter of the late, Ludger and Maria Berard.

Annette worked full time while raising her five children and was a devout practicing catholic for her entire 100 years. Throughout her retirement, Annette enjoyed travel and being a member of her senior social club and was happiest when surrounded by her family. Annette moved from Massachusetts to Delaware in 2013.

In addition to her parents, two brothers, and seven sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Napoleon J. Tetrault, and a son, Donald Tetrault.

She leaves two daughters, Susan E. Sullivan (John J. Jr.) of Hollis, Maine, Maria T. Tetrault of Felton with whom Annette lived; sons, Joseph A. (JoAnne P.) of Lincoln, David J. (Christina M.) of Felton; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a sister, Viola Westall (James) of Scappoose, Ore.

She was a communicant of St. Bernadette's Parish, Harrington. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Bernadette's, 109 Dixon St., Harrington, DE 19952, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Notre Dame Cemetery, South Hadley, Mass. at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at





Felton - Annette Tetrault passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 from the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born in Holyoke, Mass., the daughter of the late, Ludger and Maria Berard.Annette worked full time while raising her five children and was a devout practicing catholic for her entire 100 years. Throughout her retirement, Annette enjoyed travel and being a member of her senior social club and was happiest when surrounded by her family. Annette moved from Massachusetts to Delaware in 2013.In addition to her parents, two brothers, and seven sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Napoleon J. Tetrault, and a son, Donald Tetrault.She leaves two daughters, Susan E. Sullivan (John J. Jr.) of Hollis, Maine, Maria T. Tetrault of Felton with whom Annette lived; sons, Joseph A. (JoAnne P.) of Lincoln, David J. (Christina M.) of Felton; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a sister, Viola Westall (James) of Scappoose, Ore.She was a communicant of St. Bernadette's Parish, Harrington. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Bernadette's, 109 Dixon St., Harrington, DE 19952, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Notre Dame Cemetery, South Hadley, Mass. at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences. Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close