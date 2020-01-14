MILTON - Anthony E. Bailey passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
There will be a Viewing on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 from 6-8 p.m. and the Celebration of Life service will be at the Church on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a Viewing, two hours prior.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book, visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 14, 2020