August 22, 1927 – February 17, 2020

DOVER - Anthony "Tony" Joseph DeFillipo passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Born on August 22, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York. He attended high school at The School of Industrial Arts in NYC and evening art classes at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. Tony joined the Navy at the age of 17 to serve his country during World War II. He was honorably discharged from active duty and enlisted in the reserves immediately after. With his love for art, he pursued a career working in NYC and in New Jersey as a commercial artist/transparency photo retoucher. In his retirement years, while living in Dover, Delaware, Tony delivered pizza for Domino's. Upon making his deliveries, he enjoyed handing out candy to the kids and dog biscuits to the dogs. His hobbies included baseball, bowling and bocce. He was a die-hard New York Mets fan. Tony loved spending time with all of his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Connie (Basile) DeFillipo; son, Peter DeFillipo and his special friend, Susannah Pinch; daughter, Carol (DeFillipo) Brown, son in law, Donavan Brown; granddaughters, Angelique DeFillipo, her partner Coreigh Price, and Dominique Brown; great granddaughter, Maylani Price; remaining sibling, Robert "Bobby" DeFillipo; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A viewing will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE 19901 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Followed by a service of remembrance at 3 p.m. Private burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's honor to any animal shelter/organization of your choice.

