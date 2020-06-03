Anthony Lynn Whitney
DOVER - Anthony Lynn Whitney left this earth on May 25, 2020 at his home in Dover.
Anthony was born at Dover Air Force Base, Dover, on December 28, 1962 to MSG (RET) James William Whitney and Luzzella Elizabeth Whitney. He graduated from Dover Senior High School in 1981.
Anthony worked for Thrift Drugs, Inc. Medical Supplies for 26 years before retiring. He was such an essential worker he remained employed with Thrift Drugs, Inc. as it transitioned to Eckerd's Drug Store and then to Rite Aid.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, James and Luzzella Whitney, of Dover; and two brothers, David and Dexter Whitney, both of Dover. He is survived by seven siblings, Carolyn Harris of Dover, James and Leslie Whitney of Chino Hills Calif., Jonathan and Patricia Whitney of Newark, Leta and Tony Daniels of Fayetteville N.C., Keith Whitney of Bear, Christopher and Carrie Whitney of Dover, and Jeffery Whitney of Dover. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division Street, Dover, DE 19904 with visitation two hours prior to service. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
01:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
