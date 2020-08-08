Anthony Wayne
Taylor, 3rd
FELTON - Anthony Wayne Taylor, 3rd passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was 6 months old, his smile would light up the whole room.
Anthony was born January 23, 2020 in Dover, Delaware to Tyler Taylor and Amber Riggs.
He was preceded in by his grandfather, Anthony Taylor, Sr.; and also by his aunt, Mary Godfrey.
In addition to his parents, Tyler Taylor and Amber Riggs; he is survived by brother, Giovanni Matos, Jr.; his grandmothers, Vanessa Skinner and her husband Brian Sands of Cheswold and Christine Thomas of Felton; grandfather, Jeffrey Riggs (Helen) of Elkton, Md.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and extended family.
A viewing will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover.
