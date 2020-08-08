1/1
Anthony Wayne Taylor 3rd
2020 - 2020
Anthony Wayne
Taylor, 3rd
FELTON - Anthony Wayne Taylor, 3rd passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was 6 months old, his smile would light up the whole room.
Anthony was born January 23, 2020 in Dover, Delaware to Tyler Taylor and Amber Riggs.
He was preceded in by his grandfather, Anthony Taylor, Sr.; and also by his aunt, Mary Godfrey.
In addition to his parents, Tyler Taylor and Amber Riggs; he is survived by brother, Giovanni Matos, Jr.; his grandmothers, Vanessa Skinner and her husband Brian Sands of Cheswold and Christine Thomas of Felton; grandfather, Jeffrey Riggs (Helen) of Elkton, Md.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and extended family.
A viewing will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at http://www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
August 7, 2020
My condolences to you and your family. I pray his memory gives you comfort. Sending lots of love and healing from my family to yours...
Tracie and Richard Lockwood
Coworker
