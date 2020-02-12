HARRINGTON - April Lynn Fisher went to be with the Lord, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
April was born March 27, 1989 in Dover to Todd B. Fisher, Sr. and Stella Reynolds Moore.
She was a free spirit who saw the world as all good, her kind soul and infectious smile would light up the room. April was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, aunt and friend.
April loved spending time with her family, gardening with her mom and attending church with her dad, she was so proud when he became saved. She enjoyed anything outdoors, tubing, going to the beach and walking through the woods. April never had children of her own, but was an awesome aunt to her nephews and niece and would have been a wonderful mother someday.
When you think of April, celebrate the good memories you have of her, like the bright red lipstick. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
She is survived by her father, Todd B. Fisher, Sr.; mother, Stella Moore and her husband Shawn; sisters, Kimberly and Jessica Fisher; brother, Todd Fisher and his wife Amanda; nephews, Kyle Fisher, Ryan Holden, AJ Kossman and Kai Fisher; niece, Aubrey Holden; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is going to be truly missed by all who knew her and all the lives she touched.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Heritage Bible Baptist Church, 6510 Hickman Rd., Greenwood. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-beloved-angel-april-fisher-went-home-to-god
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 12, 2020