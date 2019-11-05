Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Archie Eldean Parker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Archie was born Aug. 1, 1929 in Christy, Ky., son of the late Allie H. and Margaret Louisa, "Lucy" (Butcher) Parker.

Archie graduated from Morehead High School, Morehead, Ky. in 1947. He started in the grocery business as a produce clerk for Kroger Food Markets then joined the Army serving in Korea with the 24th infantry division and retired as Sergeant First Class. When his tour was over he returned to Kroger furthering his education at

Archie, a Master Mason, was a member of the Middletown Rotary and received a Paul Harris Fellow designation. He served as President (2x) and Board Member of the former Mid-Atlantic Food Dealers Association, Baltimore, Md.

In addition to his parents and siblings, Archie was preceded in death by his son, James Scott Parker.

He is survived by his wife, Dona Parker; his daughter, Patricia Elaine and her husband Ray Reed, Zephyrhills, Fla.; son, Archie Eldean Parker, Jr. "Dean" and his wife Stephanie, Middletown,; son, George Alan Parker and his wife Tammy, Columbus, Ohio; step daughter, Patricia(Orozco) and her husband Ricky Chenenko, Mount Holly, N.J.; step daughter, Dona Marie "Dee"(Orozco) and her husband Brad Walters of Dover; 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; and his many beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fraizer's Restaurant, 9 East Loockerman St., Dover, DE.

In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made to the or the humanitarian .



