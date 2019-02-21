DOVER - Ardella Mayo Bryan departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Dover. Ardella was born on Dec. 26, 1919, in Somerset County, Md. Ardella was the daughter of the late Ceasie and King Solomon Whittington.
Before moving to Dover, she started out as a schoolteacher in Maryland, when they still had one-room schoolhouses. She was also a seafood worker. Then, Ardella moved to New Jersey where she worked as a housekeeper for a prominent family. When she arrived in Delaware, Ardella worked as a housekeeper in different homes, until she married James (Tiddlywink) and she became a housewife. Ardella was a lifetime member at Union Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. J.H. Williams. She was also a member of the Senior Choir and served as an usher. Ardella remained faithful to Union Baptist Church until her health failed her and she entered the nursing home. She loved to spend time with and cook for family.
Ardella Bryan was preceded in death by her husband, James "Tiddlywink" Bryan; her three siblings, Evelyn, Lois, and Jessie; her three daughters, Ceasie, Romenia, and Consola; and four grandchildren, Robert, Yolanda, James, and Demetrius all of Dover. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Catherine Slade; children, William, Paul, Barbara, Delores, Dannie and Donnie; daughter-in-law, Barbara Bryan; sons-in-law, Roy Sykes and Isaac Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
A special thanks and appreciation to Theresa Bryan, a very loving caretaker of her grandmother.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 883 Lincoln Street, Dover, DE 19904 where there will be a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. A committal service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
