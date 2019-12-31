Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Rose Ensslin. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 22, 1937 – Dec. 23, 2019

Arlene Rose Ensslin passed away on Dec. 23, 2019 to be at home with the Lord.

Services will be held at Holy Cross Church (631 South State Street, Dover, DE 19901) on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Visitation will commence at 11 a.m., Mass at 12 p.m. (noon), followed by internment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Born in Bayonne, N.J., Arlene graduated from Bayonne High School in 1955. After high school graduation, Arlene traveled the United States and the world as a spouse of an Air Force officer. Arlene and her family settled in Dover in 1972 where she quickly became a fixture of the Dover community. She was a proud graduate of Wesley University (class of 1985), a devoted parishioner of Holy Cross Church, and an active member of the Irish Society of Delmarva.

Arlene was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth W. Ensslin, Gregory C. Ensslin (Judith), and Jeffery D. Ensslin (Kelly). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Corey, Dylan, Colin, Ryan, and Margaret Rose Ensslin.

Some of Arlene's greatest joys in life were reminiscing and making new memories with family and friends. She held a deep affinity for her adopted hometown of Dover. Arlene was enthusiastic about her hobbies of dining, reading, using Facebook, and watching movies.

Arlene joins her late parents, William and Theresa (Boyle) Delaney of Bayonne, N.J., and her beloved siblings, Elaine (Delaney) O'Conner and William Delaney.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Advancing Opportunities (

Online condolences may be sent to





