WYOMING - Arnold A. "Ollie" Olson passed away April 14, 2019. He was born May 20, 1940 in Waltham, Mass. to David Masak Eugene Olson and Norah Ellen Jennings Olson. Ollie was raised by his foster mother who he loved very much.

Ollie served his country proudly starting with the USMC in 1960 and later with the Air Force until 1979 as a TSGT.

He was preceeded in death by his wife, Sylvia Kusmaul Olson; brothers, Paul, John, Eugene, and Ralph; sisters, Marie and Rose; step children, Jarold Sims and Rose Hill.

Ollie is survived by his siblings, Vernon, Sheila, Marjorie, and Lorraine; two sons, Forrest Leigh Olson (Anne) of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. and Brian Olson of Norfolk, Va.; stepchildren, Janet McGuire, Joe Steele, Karen Hastings, and Harold Sims; grandsons, Ernie Lemp Jr. (Casey), Billy Steele, and Cole Papen; four step grandchildren; great grandchildren, Kailee, Austin, and Logan Lemp; and seven step great grandchildren.

Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Military Order of Cootie, Pup Tent #2 or VFW Auxiliary 3238 Cancer Fund.

