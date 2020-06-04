Aron Price
MILLSBORO - Aron Price, Jr. departed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes.
Born in Milford, Aron was the son of the late Aron Price, Sr. and Leatha Mae Price. He was affectionately known as "Dog" by his family and friends. Aron joined the United States Army and then transferred to the Army National Guard, where he served his country proudly. He was employed by Perdue Farms, now Cobb-Vantress, Inc. for over twenty years, as well as O.E. Newton in Bridgeville for many years.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, Millsboro. Funeral services will be private.
Aron leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife and best friend, Estheleta Price; three children, Anthony Price, Stephanie Price Williams and Andre Beckett; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four brothers, Charles Cave, Sr., Sammie Price, Sr., Teddy Price, and Alfonzo Price; two sisters, Janie Price and Kymisha Price; four brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; two aunts; two uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
