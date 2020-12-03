1/1
Arshawon Brown, 43
DOVER - Arshawon Brown passed away peacefully Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home in Dover, Delaware. He was born on January 29, 1977 in Wilmington, Delaware to Terri Brown and the late Willie Pepper.
Celebration of life service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd. Dover, DE 19901. In the interest of public health, attendance is by invitation only. A public viewing will be held 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. with formal homegoing service to follow. The wearing of masks and social distancing procedures will be enforced. Interment in Graham A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Greenwood, Del.



Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 3, 2020.
