Arthur Kelly Whitten III
1994 - 2020
Arthur Kelly
Whitten, III, 26
HARRINGTON - Arthur Kelly Whitten, III passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born January 9, 1994 in Talbot County, Maryland, he lived in the surrounding area for most of his childhood, before moving to Newport News, Va. in 2013.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Oliver Cummings.
He is survived by his father, Arthur Kelly Whitten Jr.; mother, Tina Nece; brother, Jeffrey Whitten; sister, Jessica Quail; grandmother, Dorothy Haddaway; aunt, Sue Collins; his niece, Aubree Bray; nephews, Kayden and Mason Henry; loving friend, Matthew Johns; loving friend, John Springer; his cat, Moltres; and many other friends that loved and cared for him as if they were his own.
Arthur was a breath of fresh air, that lightened any room that he walked into. Always known to crack a joke, have a dance party, be a shoulder to lean on, and have an ear to listen with. He was loved by so many and always knew how to put a smile on someone's face.
Friends and Family will be gathering at The Calvary Community Center, 1532 E. Lebanon Rd., Dover, Del. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 12 Noon for a Memorial Service. Burial will follow in Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica, Del.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Memorial Gathering
12:00 PM
The Calvary Community Center
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
