Arthur Lee Smith, Jr., 60DOVER - Arthur Lee Smith, Jr. went home to be with the Lord, August 4, 2020, in the Delaware Hospice Center.Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del.; where a walk thru viewing will be held two hours before, adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will follow in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com