Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur V. 'Art; Sipple. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEAFORD - Arthur V. "Art" Sipple passed away at home after a long illness with his wife "the love of his life" by his side.

Art graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 1955 where he was a drummer in the band and sang in the chorus. He was an

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur N. and Myrtle V. Sipple; and sister, Alice Will.

He will be forever loved, remembered and missed by his wife, Connie; children, Van and Susan (Chuck); two grandsons, Chucky (Stefanie) and Robert (Jamie); and seven great-grandchildren.

At his request a graveside service was held; however, because of the virus restrictions it was private. Your memories and stories of Art and how he may have touched your life are welcome.

Donations can be made in his memory to , 3551 N. Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or to a .

To leave a condolence visit





SEAFORD - Arthur V. "Art" Sipple passed away at home after a long illness with his wife "the love of his life" by his side.Art graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 1955 where he was a drummer in the band and sang in the chorus. He was an Army Veteran. He retired from the Dupont Company in Seaford in 1992 after 30 years of service. Art was a proud member of Hiram Lodge #21 A F & A M, the Scottish Rite and the Shriners. Some of his many interests and hobbies included playing and watching sports, riding his Harley Davidson and 'the need for speed- with his cars.He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur N. and Myrtle V. Sipple; and sister, Alice Will.He will be forever loved, remembered and missed by his wife, Connie; children, Van and Susan (Chuck); two grandsons, Chucky (Stefanie) and Robert (Jamie); and seven great-grandchildren.At his request a graveside service was held; however, because of the virus restrictions it was private. Your memories and stories of Art and how he may have touched your life are welcome.Donations can be made in his memory to , 3551 N. Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or to a .To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.