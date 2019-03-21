Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arvin K. Noel. View Sign

Greenwood - On March 18, 2019, Arvin K. Noel went home to be with the Lord.

He was born on Aug. 4, 1940 in Wichita, Kan., to Marvin and Frances Noel.

Arvin honorably served our country in the Navy from 1957 to 1961. After getting out of the Navy, he joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary and eventually became Commander of the Flotilla 73.

Mr. Noel worked as a Project Manager for Litton for many years before helping others plan their funerals at Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, Md.

He loved playing music and played in all types of bands from honky tonks,

Arvin is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda Noel. He is also survived by his daughter, Terry Noel; his son, Kevin Noel and his wife Samantha; his mother, Frances Cook; his step daughters, Sherry Gheen and her husband Ricky, and Theresa Taylor; his grandchildren, Amy Morrow and her husband Jacob, Alex and Savannah Noel; his step grandchildren, Ricky and Kristen Gheen, and D.J. and Kyle Taylor; his great grandchildren, Hailee Taylor, Lily Morrow, and Parker Gore; and his brother, Dale Noel and his wife Jean.

The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, DE 19963 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Avenue U.M.C., 20 North Church St., Milford, DE 19963, on Friday at 1 p.m. with a visitation starting at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations in his name made be made to the Milford Community Band, 616 Cedarwood Ave., Milford, DE 19963.

For condolences please visit





Greenwood - On March 18, 2019, Arvin K. Noel went home to be with the Lord.He was born on Aug. 4, 1940 in Wichita, Kan., to Marvin and Frances Noel.Arvin honorably served our country in the Navy from 1957 to 1961. After getting out of the Navy, he joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary and eventually became Commander of the Flotilla 73.Mr. Noel worked as a Project Manager for Litton for many years before helping others plan their funerals at Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, Md.He loved playing music and played in all types of bands from honky tonks, U.S. Navy Band, Grand Ole Opry, Milford Community Band, to the Dover Symphony.Arvin is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda Noel. He is also survived by his daughter, Terry Noel; his son, Kevin Noel and his wife Samantha; his mother, Frances Cook; his step daughters, Sherry Gheen and her husband Ricky, and Theresa Taylor; his grandchildren, Amy Morrow and her husband Jacob, Alex and Savannah Noel; his step grandchildren, Ricky and Kristen Gheen, and D.J. and Kyle Taylor; his great grandchildren, Hailee Taylor, Lily Morrow, and Parker Gore; and his brother, Dale Noel and his wife Jean.The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, DE 19963 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Avenue U.M.C., 20 North Church St., Milford, DE 19963, on Friday at 1 p.m. with a visitation starting at 12 p.m.In lieu of flowers donations in his name made be made to the Milford Community Band, 616 Cedarwood Ave., Milford, DE 19963.For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com Funeral Home Rogers Funeral Home

301 Lakeview Avenue

Milford , DE 19963

(302) 422-4025 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close