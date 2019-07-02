Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aubrey Ward Unruh. View Sign Service Information Galena Funeral Home 118 West Cross Street Galena , MD 21635 (410)-648-5338 Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Galena Funeral Home 118 W. Cross St Galena , MD View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Galena Funeral Home 118 W. Cross St Galena , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARTLY - Aubrey Ward Unruh passed away at home.

He was born in Dover, son of the late Roland and Dora Hadaway Unruh.

He was the husband of Betty Victoria Gustafson Unruh and were married 60 years.

Aubrey was in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper from 1955 thru 1957. He was a farmer and trucker most of his life. He enjoyed hunting, raising Limousin Cattle and spending time with all his family and his great granddaughter Aubrey. Mr. Unruh was a founding member of the Chestertown Baptist Church. He attended Faith Community Church in Dover and was a former member of Lakeview Mennonite Church, Kennedyville, Md. and Johnstown Baptist Church, Johnstown, N.Y. He was also a member of Gideons International, Chestertown, Md.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Howard, Raymond, Carl, Roland and Allen Unruh.

Along with his wife Betty, he is survived by three daughters, Wanda Shelene Unruh, Bonnie Lou Unruh and Dora Kae Uplinger and her husband Ronald all of Hartly; two grandchildren, Emory Victoria Uplinger Cook and her husband Jesse and Guy Aubrey Uplinger; a great granddaughter, Aubrey Victoria Cook; brothers, Donald Lee Unruh (Theresa) and Denny Unruh (Patsy) of Chestertown, Md.; a sister, Mary Womer (Gary) of Chestertown, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service was held on Monday, July 1 in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, Md. with burial in Calvary Chapel Cemetery, Chestertown, Md.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Faith Community Church, PO Box 1, Camden, DE 19934 or the Gideons International, PO Box 622, Dover, DE 19903.





