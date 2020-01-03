Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Haack. View Sign Service Information Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-4025 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Milford - On Dec. 28, 2019, Audrey Haack, went home to be with the Lord.

She was born on April 3, 1933 in Milford to the late William Stanley and Elsie Hunter.

Audrey was a graduate of Milford High School.

She worked for 30 years at Playtex as an Accounting Clerk.

Mrs. Haack was a member of the "Home Demonstration Ladies Club" and was remembered for some of the fine crafts they created.

She was passionate about Delaware history and was an avid collector of Japanese Satsuma Pottery.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Haack, her grandson Jared Hill Salevan, her parents, and her brother Harold Hunter.

She is survived by her children, Edward Johnson Salevan, III and his wife Margaret, David Allan Salevan and his wife Lisa, Holly S. Helmick and her husband Eugene, and Jeffrey Hunter Salevan, Sr.; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Hunter Salevan, II, Jasmine Helena Clogg, Christopher Helmick, Patrick Helmick, Steven Salevan, and Julia Salevan; and five great grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 with a funeral service at 12 noon.

Interment will be Milford Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Food Bank of Delaware, Milford Branch, 1040 Mattlind Way, Milford, DE 19963.

For condolences please visit





