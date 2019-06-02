Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Audrey L. Pugh passed away on May 29, 2019.

Mrs. Pugh had worked in the private sector for GPS, handling accounting and payroll services for various small businesses. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Dover. She was a graduate of Delaware Technical and Community College and Delaware State College/University, and graduated at the same time as her son Rand, which was unique at that time period. Mrs. Pugh ran two bridge clubs, one the Officer's Bridge Club on Dover Air Force Base and the other at the Modern Maturity Center. She was a life master bridge player and a certified master gardener. She loved to travel around the world with the company of her two husbands to such places as China, Africa, Europe, etc. Mrs. Pugh loved animals.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Marion (Mick) D. Barnes in 1980; and her second husband, John D. Pugh, in 2014. Mrs. Pugh is survived by her two sons, Gregory D. Barnes (Jackie) of Dover and Rand W. Barnes (Mary) of Springfield, Ill.; her step daughter, Heidi Pugh (Bruce Nelson) of Camden; two brothers, Dewey Yaeger of Dekalb, Ill. and Richard Yaeger of California; her sister in law, Ruth Yaeger of Jefferson City, Mo.; two grandchildren, Caitlyn Barnes and Elizabeth Barnes-Witte (Ryne Witte); and two step grandchildren, Victoria P. Phillipson and Tate S. Phillipson. She was preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Yaeger.

A funeral service will be 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where there will be a viewing from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , Delaware Valley Chapter Headquarters, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Online condolences may be made via





DOVER - Audrey L. Pugh passed away on May 29, 2019.Mrs. Pugh had worked in the private sector for GPS, handling accounting and payroll services for various small businesses. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Dover. She was a graduate of Delaware Technical and Community College and Delaware State College/University, and graduated at the same time as her son Rand, which was unique at that time period. Mrs. Pugh ran two bridge clubs, one the Officer's Bridge Club on Dover Air Force Base and the other at the Modern Maturity Center. She was a life master bridge player and a certified master gardener. She loved to travel around the world with the company of her two husbands to such places as China, Africa, Europe, etc. Mrs. Pugh loved animals.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Marion (Mick) D. Barnes in 1980; and her second husband, John D. Pugh, in 2014. Mrs. Pugh is survived by her two sons, Gregory D. Barnes (Jackie) of Dover and Rand W. Barnes (Mary) of Springfield, Ill.; her step daughter, Heidi Pugh (Bruce Nelson) of Camden; two brothers, Dewey Yaeger of Dekalb, Ill. and Richard Yaeger of California; her sister in law, Ruth Yaeger of Jefferson City, Mo.; two grandchildren, Caitlyn Barnes and Elizabeth Barnes-Witte (Ryne Witte); and two step grandchildren, Victoria P. Phillipson and Tate S. Phillipson. She was preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Yaeger.A funeral service will be 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where there will be a viewing from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , Delaware Valley Chapter Headquarters, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.