Audrey May Jackson, 69
DOVER - Audrey May Jackson passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus. She was 69 years old. She was born on June 18, 1951 in Rienzi, Mississippi the daughter of Gordon and Opal (Donahue) Fleming. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings William Fleming, Cecil Fleming, Troy Fleming, Lee Fleming, Jim Fleming, Bobby Fleming and Sandra Chandler.
She was a homemaker who briefly worked as a cook and seamstress. Audrey was a proud life member of the Hartly Ladies Auxiliary for over 32 years and a long time Board member of the Maime A. Warren Senior Center.
Audrey collected angels and decorative chickens. Her love of yellow roses was reflective of how she valued friendships and lived a life of happiness. She had amazing culinary skills and shared her many creative talents by handmaking gifts for her friends and family. She met many people through the Red Hat Society, Pokeno Ladies, playing hand and foot and Bingo. She loved to talk on the telephone and never hung up without saying I love you. She will be remembered for her generosity, love of life and family, and her huge heart. Even after her passing, she is still giving with the donation to The Gift of Life Program.
Ms. Jackson loved her family dearly and was survived by her son Gordon Jackson (wife Deanna) and granddaughter, Nikki Jackson from Hartly, DE. Son Douglas Jackson (companion Dawn Baker) of Newark, DE and his children Zane Bryant (Dover, DE), Madeleine Jackson (Hartly, DE), William Jackson (Hartly, DE), and John Jackson (Walnutport, PA). And her siblings Wanda Fleming (East Prentiss, MS), Travis Fleming (Corinth, MS), Darlene Degraw (Lebanon, Mo) and Dean Fleming (Chicago, IL) and their families.
There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. Burial will be in Mississippi. Contributions in honor of Audrey's extensive volunteer service may be made to the Hartly Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 72, Hartly, DE 19953-0072 or Maime A. Warren Senior Center, 1775 Wheatleys Pond Road, Smyrna, DE 19977.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com