Austin 'Tyler' Evins
Austin "Tyler" Evins, born January 18th, 1983 at Milford Memorial Hospital to James "Fred" Evins III and Thomasa Evins-Friday. Tyler passed Friday, November 6th, 2020 while surrounded by his beloved family.
Survived by daughter, Victoria Nicole Evins; nephews and nieces, Tre, Kirstin, and Aubrey Evins, Ryan and Romeo Downs, Mason, Seth, and Julie Swigert, Justin Boyle, Harvey and Zekiel Toulson, Julia and Hunter Broadway; Fiancé, Samantha Draper and her daughter Armani Holcomb; siblings, Alexsis Evins, Maddison Toulson, Savannah Broadway, and Aidan Evins.
Tyler at heart was truly a loyal and compassionate soul. He loved children and was the most patient in his truest self when engaging with his family and friends. Tyler was an adventurous spirit. He loved music and he spent most of his out of lesson years going to concerts and sharing that energy and excitement with others. Tyler met the love of his life July 12th, 2004 when his daughter, Tori, was born and dedicated most of the following years to raising and creating memories with her and his family. Tyler was intensely proud of his family, often looking forward to celebrations, especially recently to be with him.
A walk-through viewing will take place Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Letter-day Saints, 237 Lebanon Rd., Dover. Funeral Service to follow under covid restrictions (99 Attendees) to take place 12 Noon followed by the interment at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com