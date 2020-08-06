1/1
Avelino Cadiz "Abel" Marquez
1938 - 2020
Avelino 'Abel' Cadiz
Marquez, 82
SMYRNA - Avelino "Abel" Cadiz Marquez passed August 3, 2020 in his home.
Born March 16, 1938 in Isabela, Philippines to Paterno and Maria Marquez, Abel graduated with a BA from San Francisco College, Manila. While working in the Philippines real estate market, he met Vicenta Galapon, then a medical student. They married, started a family and immigrated to the US in 1970. In 1973, they settled in Smyrna.
Abel led a full and active life filled with family, tennis, traveling to the Philippines and globally, and reading philosophy books. His guiding principles were simple living, honesty and sharing one's resources. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Survived by his wife, Vicenta (Vicky) Marquez, Md.; their three children, Stella (Steve), Paul and Roland (Joyce); and his two beloved granddaughters, Natalie and Stephanie. Abel also leaves extensive family in the Philippines including many nephews and nieces, having survived his brother Ricardo.
Many thanks to Dr. Michael Zarragoza, Dr. Shawney, and staff of Bay Health for their support.
Funeral services will be private with the immediate family and other relatives.
Interment will be in his hometown in the Philippines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 W. Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna, DE 19977.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 6, 2020.
