Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Avis Jarrell Shaffer Triplett. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM First Baptist Church of Dover Walker Road Dover , DE View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM First Baptist Church of Dover Walker Road Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Avis Jarrell Shaffer Triplett left this world for her heavenly home on December 16, 2019. Avis was born at home in Van, West Virginia, county of Boone, in 1926, delivered by Dr. McDonald. She was the first child of Howard and Iril (Jones) Jarrell. Her elementary school years began in Van and Gordon, West Virginia. When she was ready for High School, she was sent to the Foundation School of Berea College in Kentucky where she finished 12th grade in three and a half years. During her years at Berea, she worked in the School's weaving industry.

Avis spent the next two years at

Avis loved teaching, reading, photography and travel and spent much of her time at those endeavors. She loved her Lord, Jesus Christ, and combined her talents traveling to mission fields worldwide bringing the stories back to churches. Her travels included Egypt, D.R. Congo, South Africa, the Middle East (five trips to Israel), India, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Mexico, and the U.S.A. When she was 72 years of age she connected with a man from her childhood at a Van High School Reunion. Gary Joe Triplett had been delivered by Dr. McDonald a day after he had delivered Avis. Gary Joe and Avis married after a two-year courtship. They lived in Charleston, had a wonderful marriage and enjoyed a very active social life. Gary Joe passed away in 2005. After Gary Joe's death, Avis served a three-year term as chairwoman of Missions for the region of West Virginia American Baptist Women before returning to Delaware to be with her four children.

"And I know whom I have believed and I am certain that He is able to keep that which I have committed unto Him against that day"

11 Timothy 1:12

Avis was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Iril Jarrell of Madison WV; her brother, Don Edmund Jarrell; and her sister, Emily Ann Sowers and husband Joe Sowers.

She is survived Thomas Claude Shaffer and wife, Debbie, Melissa Iril Shaffer McKewen and husband, Michael, Sarah Ann Nelson, Timothy Donald Shaffer and wife, Kathryn, Martha Triplett and husband, Dave Strollo of Connecticut, and Grace Triplett Pushkin of New York City. Seven grandchildren called her "grandma" and five little ones called her "GG" for great grandma.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, 12 Noon at First Baptist Church of Dover. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Private interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to American Baptist Women's Ministries, 1075 First Ave., STE C-210, King of Prussia, PA 19406. (Make checks payable to AB Women's Ministries, with a notation that your gift is in memory of Avis Triplett.)

www.pippinfuneralhome.com





Avis Jarrell Shaffer Triplett left this world for her heavenly home on December 16, 2019. Avis was born at home in Van, West Virginia, county of Boone, in 1926, delivered by Dr. McDonald. She was the first child of Howard and Iril (Jones) Jarrell. Her elementary school years began in Van and Gordon, West Virginia. When she was ready for High School, she was sent to the Foundation School of Berea College in Kentucky where she finished 12th grade in three and a half years. During her years at Berea, she worked in the School's weaving industry.Avis spent the next two years at Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago completing a course in Dental Hygiene, then spent two years working as a hygienist in Panama City, Fla. The next two years she worked for the State Health Department of West Virginia where she met and married Mr. Tom Shaffer, a schoolteacher from Tucker County, West Virginia. They moved to Delaware in 1954, resumed their careers along with raising two boys and two girls. Mr. Shaffer died in 1977 at which time Avis went to work as a technical consultant for the L.D. Caulk Company, Division of Dentsply, an international maker of dental materials. The Caulk Research Department had just developed a new light cured dental material which swept the dental world as it allowed the dentist to sculpt perfectly beautiful teeth and cure them permanently with a light. This was a completely new type of dentistry not taught in dental schools and Avis was charged with setting up seminars across the United States and along with three working dentists, teaching the composite use to dentists. In addition to the seminars Avis answered thousands of letters from dentists and took over 35,000 technique calls during her years with the Caulk Company. She retired in 2001 on her 65th birthday.Avis loved teaching, reading, photography and travel and spent much of her time at those endeavors. She loved her Lord, Jesus Christ, and combined her talents traveling to mission fields worldwide bringing the stories back to churches. Her travels included Egypt, D.R. Congo, South Africa, the Middle East (five trips to Israel), India, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Mexico, and the U.S.A. When she was 72 years of age she connected with a man from her childhood at a Van High School Reunion. Gary Joe Triplett had been delivered by Dr. McDonald a day after he had delivered Avis. Gary Joe and Avis married after a two-year courtship. They lived in Charleston, had a wonderful marriage and enjoyed a very active social life. Gary Joe passed away in 2005. After Gary Joe's death, Avis served a three-year term as chairwoman of Missions for the region of West Virginia American Baptist Women before returning to Delaware to be with her four children."And I know whom I have believed and I am certain that He is able to keep that which I have committed unto Him against that day"11 Timothy 1:12Avis was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Iril Jarrell of Madison WV; her brother, Don Edmund Jarrell; and her sister, Emily Ann Sowers and husband Joe Sowers.She is survived Thomas Claude Shaffer and wife, Debbie, Melissa Iril Shaffer McKewen and husband, Michael, Sarah Ann Nelson, Timothy Donald Shaffer and wife, Kathryn, Martha Triplett and husband, Dave Strollo of Connecticut, and Grace Triplett Pushkin of New York City. Seven grandchildren called her "grandma" and five little ones called her "GG" for great grandma.A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, 12 Noon at First Baptist Church of Dover. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Private interment at a later date.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to American Baptist Women's Ministries, 1075 First Ave., STE C-210, King of Prussia, PA 19406. (Make checks payable to AB Women's Ministries, with a notation that your gift is in memory of Avis Triplett.) Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers Northwestern University Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close