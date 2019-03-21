Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Babette Ritter Greenwood. View Sign

SEAFORD - Babette Ritter Greenwood passed away in the comfort of her home on March 18, 2019.

She was born in 1938 in Macungie, Pa., the daughter of Robert and Winifred Ritter. Babette worked for 30 years for several banking institutions. She enjoyed the beach, gardening and outdoor activities.

She is survived by her beloved husband Art Greenwood and treasured son Jay, his wife Joy and granddaughters Molly, Lainey and Lily. Other precious grandchildren are Jami and Nicole Greenwood and great granddaughter Tahli. Also by survived siblings Bobby Ritter (Mary), David Ritter (Ruth), Sharon Quidas (Wayne) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Babette was preceded in death by cherished sons Craig and Brent as well as her parents, sister Carol Ewell, and brother Joel Ritter.

A public viewing will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watson Funeral home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, with the funeral beginning at 4 p.m.

Interment will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to of Delaware, 1300 North Grant Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806.

Electronic condolences via





SEAFORD - Babette Ritter Greenwood passed away in the comfort of her home on March 18, 2019.She was born in 1938 in Macungie, Pa., the daughter of Robert and Winifred Ritter. Babette worked for 30 years for several banking institutions. She enjoyed the beach, gardening and outdoor activities.She is survived by her beloved husband Art Greenwood and treasured son Jay, his wife Joy and granddaughters Molly, Lainey and Lily. Other precious grandchildren are Jami and Nicole Greenwood and great granddaughter Tahli. Also by survived siblings Bobby Ritter (Mary), David Ritter (Ruth), Sharon Quidas (Wayne) and numerous nieces and nephews.Babette was preceded in death by cherished sons Craig and Brent as well as her parents, sister Carol Ewell, and brother Joel Ritter.A public viewing will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Watson Funeral home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, with the funeral beginning at 4 p.m.Interment will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to of Delaware, 1300 North Grant Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806.Electronic condolences via watsonfh.com Funeral Home Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro

211 S. Washington St

Millsboro , DE 19966

302-934-7842 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.