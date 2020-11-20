1/1
Barbara Alison Baker
Barbara Alison Baker, 58
Barbara Alison Baker passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after a long illness. She was the beloved daughter of Margaret (Hoon) Baker and the late Dr. Lawrence Martin Baker of Dover, Del., and leaves behind three devoted sisters, Christine Brockmeyer (Thomas), Nancy Coffin (Jonathan) and Marianne Kitchell (Wiley).
Barbara was a graduate of St. Andrews School, Middletown, Del., Harvard University and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. After completing a residency in surgical pathology at Johns Hopkins, she went on to do fellowship work at MD Anderson in Houston. She had a career as a pathologist in Milwaukee, Wis. Barbara was a brilliant student and gentle soul. She will be missed by all who knew her.
At her request, all services are private. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 20, 2020.
