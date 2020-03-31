Barbara Ann Baynard-Little

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Baynard-Little.
Service Information
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE
19901
(302)-526-4662
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara Ann Baynard-Little, daughter of the late Hester A. Smith, was born April 3, 1949 and called to rest on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Bayhealth Medical Center in Milford, DE.
Service of celebration will be held graveside; 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Williamsville Cemetery, Williamsville Rd., Milford, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you kindly make a donation to the , 131 Continental Dr., #407, Newark, DE 19713 or Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
www.smiths.com
302-526-4662


Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 31, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.