Barbara Ann Baynard-Little, daughter of the late Hester A. Smith, was born April 3, 1949 and called to rest on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Bayhealth Medical Center in Milford, DE.
Service of celebration will be held graveside; 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Williamsville Cemetery, Williamsville Rd., Milford, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you kindly make a donation to the , 131 Continental Dr., #407, Newark, DE 19713 or Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
www.smiths.com
302-526-4662
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 31, 2020