Barbara Ann Leto, a resident of Westminster Village in Dover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Barbara is survived by daughter, Patricia Ann (Leto McGrady) Land (husband William) of Viola; son, Bradley Carmen Paul Leto (wife Lauren) of Hartly; six grandchildren, Michael McGrady (wife Kristina), Jeremy McGrady, Brittany Nokes, Justin Land (wife Jessica), Matthew Land (wife Noel) and Samantha Land; and five great grandchildren, Lexi McGrady, Michael McGrady, Audrina Nokes, Luke Land, Jackson Land and one on the way, Ya'Vonni Blango.

She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband, Carmen Paul Leto; and great grandson, Jeremy McGrady, Jr.; and by her parents, Paul Henry, Florence (Tindal) Henry Divan; and brother, Paul Henry Jr.

Barbara was an accomplished dancer and dance teacher and even had an audition with the Rockettes. She was president of "Helping Hands" in her neighborhood and baked pies for all new residents. She was, also, involved in MADD. (Mother's Against Drunk Drivers.)

Mom (Nana) was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spoiling all of her grandchildren, always putting them first, taking them for "a week at Nana's" during the summer, buying them school clothes, and taking them out for their favorite foods. She went to every sporting event and recital. She was a great cook and we will all miss her spaghetti and meatballs and creamed hard boiled eggs.

Married for over 50 years, Mom (Nana) was a great role model and inspiration for all who knew her. We will miss her love and devotion to family unity. She is now dancing in heaven's hallways with her husband, Carmen Paul Leto.

A private, family service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Westminster Village staff.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions or donations made to MADD (Mother's Against Drunk Drivers) or an animal rescue of your choice in Barbara Leto's name.

