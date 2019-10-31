Barbara Elizabeth (1933 - 2019)
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE
19805
(302)-377-6906
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Whatcoat United Methodist Church
341 Saulsbury Rd
Dover, DE
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
(Simpers) Minus
Barbara Elizabeth (Simpers) Minus, born December 24, 1933, transitioned to be with our Lord and Jesus Christ on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
First public viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 6 – 8 p.m. at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE.
Service of celebration will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Rd, Dover, DE. Viewing will be from 12 – 2 p.m. with formal home going service to follow. Interment will be 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 31, 2019
