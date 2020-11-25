Barbara H. Thompson
HARTLY - Barbara H. Thompson passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Barbara Marie Harter Thompson was born June 18, 1931 in Rochester N.Y. She became a Delawarean on June 16, 1953 when she married Carl Thompson and moved to the farm in Hartly. Even though she adopted Delaware as her new home, that New York accent still lingered until her last day. Barbara was known by family and friends as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt.
Barbara met the love of her life through their mutual love of horses. Barbara rode and showed jumpers while living in New York, and was introduced to Standardbreds by her employer. It was through racing horses that she met Carl and raised a family that would continue on with their own love of both riding and racing.
Barbara loved her God, her family and her country. She fearlessly protected each with all her being. There was never any doubt where Barbara stood on an issue; she voiced her opinion and stood up for what she believed. She was a true Renaissance woman; a seamstress, a musician, an artist, a cook, a bookkeeper, a collector, a card shark, and the best mother anyone could ever have. Barbara reupholstered her own furniture, sewed Carl's racing colors, period costumes, drapes and curtains and all types of clothing. Barbara was a musician that could both sing and play the piano. She played the organ at church for many years, and loved being in the chorus group, the Singing Players, that performed in costume across the state during the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration. She was an artist that could draw, paint and use pastels to create beautiful pictures and murals. She was an excellent cook, and when her children were living at home, she would freeze and can fruits and vegetables (80 quarts of applesauce!), enough for the family for the whole year. As an avid collector, she had straps of sleigh bells, ceramic roosters and hens, milk bottles and anything patriotic, sprinkled throughout the house. Barbara loved to play games; cards (especially Pinochle), Scrabble, Rummy Cube, and Yahtzee, to name a few. She was a shark, never throwing a game even if the opponent was a kid. (She figured that was a good way to learn how to become a gracious loser). The crossword puzzle from the State News was completed daily, and there was always a jigsaw puzzle in some stage of completion set up in the living room.
Barbara was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, lectored and was a member of the Ladies Sodality. She was also Past President of the Hartly Elementary School PTA, member of the Hartly Homemakers, member of Capital Grange #18, Kent County Pomona Grange, Delaware State Grange, and National Grange. Barbara was a member of the United States Trotting Association and the Delaware Standardbred Owners Association.
Many of her dearest family and friends have preceded her in death, but those remaining will miss her so much. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank and Marie Harter; her husband of 66 years, Carl; their son, David; her sister, Kathleen Romanyshyn; and her daughter-in-law, Ellen Thompson.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn; sons, Bill (Terry) and Jim (Carol); grandchildren, David, Matthew, Carey, Josh, Rachel, Adam, Carl, Jason and Emily; along with 19 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to her caregivers Denise Tuxward and Angela Gibson for their loving support. Barbara was dearly loved by all her family and friends and will remain with them through the many memories they share.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 522 Main Street, Marydel, Md. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Sunday evening, at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
Will be live casted on Torbert Funeral Chapel's Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/torbertfuneralchapels
at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School 1-800-341-2235, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
