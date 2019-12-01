Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Graveside service Barratts Chapel Cemetery Frederica , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Magnolia - Barbara Jean Raksnis passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 27, 2019, in the company of her children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Raksnis, her parents, Walter & Julia Gingeleski; her sister, Christina M. Lane; and her beloved cat, Belle.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Gene Gingeleski & wife, Millie; her children, Stacey Jean Robbins & husband, Steven Dalling, of N.C.; Shelley Suzanne Fowler, of Wyoming; Scott Fowler & Christine Zerrad, both of Magnolia; her grandchildren, Kelsey Angstadt, Julia Norman & husband, Travis, Kagan Nuss, Tanner Fowler, Bridgette Fowler, Mohammad Zerrad; and her great-grandchildren, Beckett & Teddy Norman.

After graduating from LeMoyne College, in Syracuse, N.Y., where she was born & raised, Barbara worked as a Program Manager for a local radio station, a stewardess for Allegany Airlines and for 28 years as a school teacher with the Lake Forest School District before retiring in 1991. Barbara also enjoyed serving on the Junior Board at Bayhealth Hospital, and was a communicant of The Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. In her free time, Barbara enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, spending the holidays with her family, and time with her cats Belle & Chocolate.

A Special Thank You to her daughter, Shelley Suzanne, for her tender and loving care provided to Barbara in the final year of her life.

Private Graveside Services for family and special friends, will be held at Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963; the First State Animal/Kent County S.P.C.A., 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934; or to the , 422 S. Governors Ave., Dover, DE 19904.

Condolences may be sent via:





Magnolia - Barbara Jean Raksnis passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 27, 2019, in the company of her children.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Raksnis, her parents, Walter & Julia Gingeleski; her sister, Christina M. Lane; and her beloved cat, Belle.Barbara is survived by her brother, Gene Gingeleski & wife, Millie; her children, Stacey Jean Robbins & husband, Steven Dalling, of N.C.; Shelley Suzanne Fowler, of Wyoming; Scott Fowler & Christine Zerrad, both of Magnolia; her grandchildren, Kelsey Angstadt, Julia Norman & husband, Travis, Kagan Nuss, Tanner Fowler, Bridgette Fowler, Mohammad Zerrad; and her great-grandchildren, Beckett & Teddy Norman.After graduating from LeMoyne College, in Syracuse, N.Y., where she was born & raised, Barbara worked as a Program Manager for a local radio station, a stewardess for Allegany Airlines and for 28 years as a school teacher with the Lake Forest School District before retiring in 1991. Barbara also enjoyed serving on the Junior Board at Bayhealth Hospital, and was a communicant of The Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. In her free time, Barbara enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, spending the holidays with her family, and time with her cats Belle & Chocolate.A Special Thank You to her daughter, Shelley Suzanne, for her tender and loving care provided to Barbara in the final year of her life.Private Graveside Services for family and special friends, will be held at Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963; the First State Animal/Kent County S.P.C.A., 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934; or to the , 422 S. Governors Ave., Dover, DE 19904.Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.