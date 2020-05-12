DOVER - Barbara Jean Young passed away, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Mrs. Young was born Jan, 4, 1955 in Newport News, Va.
She was a homemaker and had worked at Walmart for a few years as well as Gateway Computer Rebuilding. Mrs. Young enjoyed dancing, the LA Lakers, and watching The I Love Lucy Show. She was a strong woman and loved her family dearly.
"I heard the smooth sound of music playing. Jumping out of a tan and black 1995 Ford Escort. I was back seat rider and happy I graduated out of the booster seat. There it is, that smell I loved again. The den was open, barbecue chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, and filet mignon. "You better not take no picture of me"! I heard my crazy Aunt yell out. Aunt Barbara lived freely in the moment, could fight her tale off and was a dancing machine. Her favorite lines to me were, "That girl can handle her own. She ain't no joke, I'm telling you." They would play some cards and cut up. Until Woman to Woman" came on and they would stop the whole card game. " Barbara May I speak to Shirley?". Yup, my Aunt Barbara owned that line. They played it so much, I along with my cousins memorized every line. Sooner or later red cups toasted. The songs changed from Patti Labelle, Marvin Gaye, Montel Jordan and the list goes on. All the cousins played football, basketball, and a made-up game prank the 1st person who falls asleep. When Baby got Back came on, everyone had to prove themself. See in my family, it ain't nothin like the weekend get together. Covid-19 has a stale taste in our mouth, trying to take our breaths only to leave us with an empty chest. We are still standing though. You can't beat us - Nope. Every struggle, obstacle, and surprise will bring us closer together. With a sigh of relief I smile, I breathe in enough fresh air in to keep my head up. Aunt Barbara, you are no longer in pain. We Will carry your memory with us forever." Love, TuTu
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Fred, Jr., 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Kenton F. Belle, Sr. of Dover; children, Jermaine Young of Haysville, Kan., Juwan Young and his wife Kathy of Dover, and Shawn Young of Antioch, Tenn.; sisters, Diane White, Clarice Russell and Michele Burrell and her husband Michael; grandchildren, Sadie, Malik, Anyetta, Johnnie, Dezaray, Jermaine, Jr., Eian, Kiana, Saniyah and Skylar; great grandchild, Xena.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way Suite #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 12, 2020.