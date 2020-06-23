MILFORD - On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Barbara Lee (Boswell) Vican, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away. Barbara was born on September 9, 1945 in Philadelphia, Penn. to Charles and Florence (Webb) Boswell.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, Penn. in 1964. She moved to Milford in 1967 where she met and married Antony J. 'Jay' Vican, Jr. on November 25, 1967.

She worked at Milford Pharmacy and Ragain's Pharmacy prior to her children being born and in the 1980's through the 1990's Barbara worked as a substitute teacher at Milford Middle School and Milford High School.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jay; son, Darren and daughter-in-law, Kristen; grandchildren, Logan, Kyle, Avery and Chase of Millersville, Md.; and daughter, Maria Vican of Milford.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford, DE.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store