SMYRNA - Barbara Lynn Ford ("Boo") passed away at her home on April 1, 2020.
She was born in Dover on Dec. 1, 1983.
Barbara attended Smyrna schools and DTCC. She also studied yoga and qualified as a certified yoga instructor.
She worked as a cashier at Michaels in Dover, where she was recognized as having outstanding customer service.
Barbara was a special person with a beautiful smile and a wonderful sense of humor.
Barbara enjoyed traveling with her grandfather, boating, spending time at the beach, horses, reading, TV and movies, crafts, spending time with family, friends and her cats.
She is survived by her parents, Linda A. Ford and Kenneth V. Newberg of Smyrna; her grandfather, John P. Ford of Smyrna; two sisters, Stacey Selway of Georgetown and Dorothy Leventry of Landenberg, Pa.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; four nieces and a nephew; her special friend, Donnie Dulin; and her cats, Bella and Frankie.
She was predeceased by her grandmother, Barbara A. Ford; sister, Ashley Marie Ford; and her cat, Roxie.
Services and burial were privately held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna.
Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 13, 2020