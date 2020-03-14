Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara S. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN – Barbara S. Johnson passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born on Oct. 31, 1935 in Georgetown to the late Glenn and Ethel Scott.

Barbara worked for Farmers Bank in Georgetown and Rehoboth for 13 years, and then at DuPont Credit Union in Seaford for ten years. She loved NASCAR, football, knitting, crocheting and Search A Word Puzzle Books. Barbara was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church in Millsboro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her grandparents, Shep and Sallie Scott; father in-law and mother in-law, Clarence and Clara Johnson; five brothers, Glenn (Bud) Scott, Steve Scott, John (Jack) Scott, James Edward Scott and Donald Scott; three brother-in-laws, Ray Johnson, Carlton Workman and James Lloyd; and sister-in-law, Geraldine Scott.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard E. Johnson, Sr.; two children, Sandi Johnson and Rich Johnson, Jr.; three siblings, Ellen Workman, Doris Lloyd and Charles Scott; brother-in-law, C. Ronald Johnson; five sister-in-laws, Barbara Eaton (Ralph), Claudia Johnson, Jean Scott, Judy Scott and Betty Martin; as well as several nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

Funeral Services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12 noon. A time of visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Harbeson Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Zoar United Methodist Church, 24463 Gravel Hill Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966; Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963; or the .

The family wishes to send a special thank you to her doctors and all the girls at Rite Aid in Georgetown.





